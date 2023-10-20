LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Malachi Steele (21 YOM).
Contact 301-475-8008 with information.
You all ever think about that maybe some people want to be left alone that is why they missing
