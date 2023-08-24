Marina Vital Bennett

SMCSO UPDATE – 12: 55 PM – Missing Person: Marina Vital Bennett, 84 y/o Asian Female, was located unharmed

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing “at risk” person: Marina Vital Bennett, Asian Female 84 y/o Last Seen wearing a: Coloreful Windbreatker with a walking stick.

Last Seen in the area of Hickory Ln, Town Creek Neighborhood on 8/24/23 at 840 AM. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Marina Vital Bennett, please call 911 or contact the police.