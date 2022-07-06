MISSING PERSON: Police Searching For Joseph Burke

Joseph Burke

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the pictured missing person, Joseph Donald Burke.

Joseph is 34 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 lbs. He was last seen by family between April 26-28, 2022 at his home in Dunkirk, MD.

Anyone with information on Joseph’s whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Weems at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2597 or Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 22-29313.

