Shawn Paavola

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Please be on the lookout for Shawn Paavola, 31 year old male that was last seen on July 7, 2022 in Charlotte Hall, St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Shawn is known to have a beard and has wavy, strawberry blond hair.

He’s 6’3″ and weighs 230 lbs.

He may be in Maryland’s eastern shore.

Shawn may be in need of medical attention.

Contact: Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 or 911.

