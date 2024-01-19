MISSING PERSON: Shontera Maxine Jones, Age 28, Last Seen On January 12

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Shontera Maxine Jones. Shontera is a 28-year-old female, between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing between 130-150 lbs.

Shontera last spoke with family on December 27, 2023. She was last seen in Baltimore City on January 12, 2024.

If located, or if anyone has information on Shontera’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Weems at 410-535-2800 or Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 24-4151.