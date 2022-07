UPDATE: Robert Sexton has been located.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the publics assistance in locating missing person Robert Sexton, a 70 y/o white male (see photo).

Sexton was last seen in the Lexington Park area at 6:30 pm wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

301-475-8008

(SO Case #36495-22).