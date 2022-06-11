Breyanna Streeter, 15

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland Police departments put out a statewide alert on June 8th seeking the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl from Prince George’s County.

Eyewitnesses last reported seeing young Breyanna Streeter, 15, on Sunday June 4th in the small town of Brandywine, Maryland, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She was wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of Jordan shoes.

She stands at a height of around five feet, two inches and weighs around 135 lbs. She wears a set of black rimmed glasses and has long strawberry blonde hair.

She is reportedly heading down South, possibly towards North Carolina, and may be in serious need of medical attention.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Streeter must contact police immediately, or also notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 703-224-2150.