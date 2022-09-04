LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Braheem James McKnight JR, 13 YOA, M, B, 5’10, 110 pounds.

He was last scene wearing black jeans and black button up shirt with gold design.

Last seen location: 21646 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Braheem McKnight Jr, please call 911 or (301) 475-8008.

Event Details

Severity:

Minor – Minimal to no known threat to life or property

Urgency:

Immediate – Responsive action SHOULD be taken immediately

Certainty:

Observed – Determined to have occurred or to be ongoing

Category:

SAFETY: General emergency and Public Safety