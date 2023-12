HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old male, Chase Bolender, last seen leaving the area of Colonial Oak Ct in Huntingtown, around 4:30 PM on 12/14/2023.

White male, 5’7″, 112 lbs, brown hair, last seen wearing a black Carhart beanie hat, a white puffer jacket, white sweatpants, red Puma shoes and carrying a backpack and a fanny pack.

If located contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 or call 911.