CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, Derrick Nalborczyk. Derrick is a 15-year-old, white male, approx. 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs. Derrick’s last known clothing description is unknown at this time.

If located, or if there is information available on Derrick’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Wells at 443-684-1340 or Wayne.Wells@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 23-41284.