PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a critical missing juvenile, Gabriella Hill, age 14.

Hill is described as a black female, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 lbs.

Hill was last seen wearing gray tights, a gray jacket, a black headband, and glasses.

She was last seen in the Prince Frederick area.

Anyone with information in regards to Hill’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or call 911.