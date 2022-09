LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance locating Isaac Kerig, a 16 y/o w/m last seen yesterday in the Leonardtown area (see photo).

He was last seen wearing a blue “Sublime” t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 301-475-8008.

Case #49306-22

Please share and continue to follow for updates.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com