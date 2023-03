Justice H. Young

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Justice H. Young, age 14, was last seen in the Lexington Park, MD area. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 301-475-8008.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

