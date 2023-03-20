Khiantae Rai’Vaughn-Marquez Robinson

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of missing juvenile, Khiantae Rai’Vaughn-Marquez Robinson, pictured.

Khiantae is a 17 year old male, approx. 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs between 180-200 lbs. Khiantae was last seen in Prince Frederick, around 1030 a.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023.

He was last wearing a gray hoodie, light blue jeans, and white Nike Air Force One shoes.

Anyone with information on Khiantae’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Freeland at 410-535-2800 ext. 2169 or Will.Freeland@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case # 23-18892.