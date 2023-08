LEXINGTON PARK, Md – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Natasha Kaleigha Salgado B-F 14 y/o.

She was last seen: in Patuxent Homes Neighborhood, Lexington Park on 8/5/23 at 8pm. She is believed to be with her sister Nevah Naomi Salgado (Also Missing).

Both are believed to still be in the Neighborhood. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate either Natasha or Nevah Salgado, please call 911 or contact the police.