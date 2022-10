UPDATE – Missing Person Nicholas Elrod-Teel has been located. Thank you for sharing!

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing person Nicholas Elrod-Teel (W-M-17 y/o).

He was last seen this morning (10/24/22) in the Mechanicsville area.

Please see photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008.

(Case #54622-22)

Please share and continue to follow for updates.