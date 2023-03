LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Omar Bassuony, age 15, of St. Mary’s County. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 301-475-8008.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

