Bella Venturini

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – Police units are in the area of the 1500 block of Biltmore Court in Huntingtown, MD trying to locate a 14-year-old female, Bella Venturini, wearing a bright pink dress.

If you see her, please call Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or call 911.

