LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your assistance in locating Missing Person Rainnel Graves, F-B-14 years of age. Last seen in the Leonardtown area, unknown destination.

Graves was last seen wearing a tan crop top, tan long tight pants, and tan slippers with fur on them.

Graves destination is unknown, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.