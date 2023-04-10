Stan’Aja Nicole Drummond

UPDATE – 11:20 A.M. – Missing Person – Stan’Aja Nicole Drummond has been located.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, Stan’Aja Nicole Drummond. The 16-year-old female was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt in the area of Chancellors Run Road, Lexington Park on April 9, 2023, at 7:30 PM.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call 911 or contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

