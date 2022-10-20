ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – This morning, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing persons in separate cases.

Damien Johnson

Missing Person, Damien Johnson (15 y/o W/M). He was last seen yesterday evening in the Mechanicsville area wearing a yellow shirt and gray sweatpants. Case #53826-22

Second Missing Person, Leilani Andrea Moreno B/F 13-years-old. She was last seen in the area of 46649 Midway Dr Lexington Park. Wearing all black.

Leilani Andrea Moreno

Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008.

These cases are not related.

Please share and continue to follow for updates.