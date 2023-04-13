UPDATE – 8:00 a.m – Sarah Lynn Dean and her two children have been located safe and unharmed. SMCSO thanks the public for their assistance.

DAMERON, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in locating Sarah Lynn Dean, F-W-08/11/91 along with her two children Chaise, M-B-9 years old and Carson Bell-Norton, M-B-8 years old, last seen in Dameron, MD operating a 99′ Maroon Chevy Silverado with MD reg., A327072.

If seen contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.