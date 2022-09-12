LAUREL, Md. – An Anne Arundel County woman visited a Shoppers near her home to pick up some items and grab a few Maryland Lottery tickets. Unbeknownst to the loyal Multi-Match player, she left with a $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 ticket.

Our 70-year-old winner, who nicknamed herself the “Lucky Laurel Lady,” won her big prize on a $4 quick-pick ticket in the Sept. 1 drawing.

The Multi-Match player watched the drawings and knew she wasn’t a winner but then realized she actually bought Bonus Match 5 tickets by mistake.

“Lucky Laurel Lady” checked the tickets the next day and saw her mistake led to a $50,000 top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it because I had only ever won $500 dollars before, so this is by far my biggest win. I have so many plans for this money,” she said. The loyal Lottery player wasn’t the only one who couldn’t believe her luck. She had to scan the winning ticket using her phone’s Lottery app to prove to her husband that she wasn’t playing a prank on him.

“Lucky Laurel Lady” plans to use her prize to fund her retirement and finish paying off her home mortgage.

The Anne Arundel County Lottery retailer located at 3441 Laurel Fort Meade Road also gets to celebrate.

Shoppers #2347 in Laurel earned a bonus of $500 from the Lottery for selling a $50,000 top-prize winning ticket in the game.