Morning Of August 27: Annapolis 10-Miler, Expect Rolling Road Closures

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – City Manager Michael Mallinoff reminds residents that thousands of people will be in Annapolis on Sunday, August 27, 2023, for the 48th Annapolis Ten Mile Run, organized by the non-profit Annapolis Striders, Inc.

Expect rolling road closures as the racers make their way through the course, which begins at 7 a.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Runners will go through Historic Downtown, continue out King George Street to the Naval Academy Bridge. Once runners reach Anne Arundel County, they’ll take Homewood Road to Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, then circle back to Governor Richie Highway. Runners will return back across the bridge and down Taylor Ave. to end the race back at the Stadium. Rolling road closures along the route are expected to conclude by 9:30 a.m.

Organizers have coordinated all route and street closures with Annapolis Police Department, United States Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Police, Maryland State Highway Administration, and Maryland State Police. Extensive consideration was given to minimize the inconvenience to residents and businesses. There will be no parking allowed on Randall St from 6:00 a.m. until the road is reopened by the Annapolis Police Department. Cars will be towed if they are parked past 6:00 a.m. on Randall St. Parking spots on area roads along the route, with the exception of Randall St., will not be affected. Parking along Main St. and King George St. will not be impacted. Sidewalk closures are not planned.

There will be a traffic detour in and out of downtown via Rowe Boulevard, around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Police will be stationed at the Rowe intersections (Farragut Road/Rowe Boulevard and Herbert Sachs/Rowe Boulevard) to direct traffic and runners.

Access Downtown Annapolis via Rt. 50 Parole, left on West St. Expect delays at Church Circle until 7:50 a.m.

via Rt. 50 Rowe Blvd after 7: 50 a.m.

Naval Academy Bridge will have metered traffic to the Perry Circle/Sellers Rd housing ONLY and will be closed to all other traffic from 7:30 a.m.- 9:20 a.m. Eastbound metered traffic will be allowed for vehicles exiting from Gate 8 and Liberty Housing. There will be no westbound metered traffic on the Naval Academy Bridge with entry to Gate 8.

Compromise St. access to Downtown opens at 7:45 a.m. Travel to and from Eastport 7:15 a.m.- 7:45 a.m. via Bay Ridge and Chesapeake.

ROAD CLOSURES BY AREA Stadium Area / Rowe Blvd (6:45 – 7:30 a.m.) Taylor Ave. between Cedar Park Rd. & Rowe Blvd. – Closed to traffic until 7:50

Cedar Park Rd. between Taylor Ave. & Farragut Rd. – Closed to traffic

Farragut Rd. – Closed to traffic (except for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church traffic)

Rowe Blvd. – Southbound lane from Farragut to Taylor – Closed to traffic

West Annapolis/Taylor Ave. Area (7:30 – 9:30 a.m.) Taylor Ave from Rowe Blvd to Baltimore Blvd – Closed from 8:15 to 9:30

Intersection of Rowe Blvd. at Taylor Ave. – Closed to traffic

Taylor Ave. south of Rowe Blvd. – Detour around the Stadium using Farragut Rd. and Cedar Park to go toward West St. or re-enter Rowe Blvd.

Historic Area (7:15 – 7:50 a.m.) Rowe Blvd. between Taylor Ave. & Northwest St. – Inbound (SE bound) lanes closed to traffic between 7:15 and 7:45

Northwest St. – Closed to traffic

Church Circle – North portion of Circle between Northwest St. & Main St. closed to traffic while southern portion of Circle remains open to traffic

Church Circle at College Ave. – Closed to traffic when runners are passing

Main St. – Closed to traffic until 8:00

Randall St. – One lane will remain open exclusively for traffic leaving Gate 1 of the United States Naval Academy. All cars will be directed to Eastport via Compromise St.

King George St. between Randall St. & Baltimore Blvd. – Closed to traffic

College Ave. at King George St. – Closed to traffic entering King George St.

Naval Academy Bridge Area (7:30 – 9:15 a.m.) Bowyer Rd / Perry Circle to Rt 648 – Eastbound metered traffic for vehicles exiting Gate 8, Perry Circle, and Liberty Housing; westbound metered traffic for access for Perry Circle and Liberty Housing ONLY

No vehicle entry to Gate 8, except for emergency vehicles

Pendennis Mount/Ferry Farms (7:30 – 8:45 a.m.) Northbound lane of Route 648 from St. Margarets Rd to Edgewood Rd open to metered traffic only – One direction at a time from 7:30 to 8:40, expect delays

Southbound lane of Route 648 from St. Margarets Rd to Edgewood Rd – Closed to traffic from 7:30 to 8:40

Route 648 from Route 450 to Ferry Farms – Closed to traffic

Route 648 north from St. Margarets to dead end – Closed from 7:30 to 8:45

Additional information may be located at www.annapolisstriders.org