WALDORF, Md. – On February 20, at approximately 2:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leonardtown Road in the area of Post Office Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with multiple people reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated a 22-year-old female patient and her three children, ages 1, 3 and 6 on the scene. Some of the children were reportedly unrestrained in the vehicle.

All four patients were transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

