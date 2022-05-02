Mother’s Day Farmer’s Market At The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Airport Farmer’s Market Returns just in time for Mother’s Day! Come shop for special goods to tell the moms in your life how much you love them.

You don’t need an airplane to come, you can drive, walk, or bike also!

The market runs 9am to 1pm and will feature delicious and unique items made and grown locally.

Sotterley is sponsoring this market at the Airport Terminal building located at 44200 Airport Road, California, Maryland.

Located in St. Mary’s County, the airport is about four miles northeast of the central business district of Leonardtown and is part of the growing AeroPark Innovation District.

This Airport Famer’s Market embraces and showcases the rural characteristics of Southern Maryland while highlighting the role that our region has played in developing our nation’s air and space technologies.

One of the most unique characteristics is that people can fly their plane into the airport from other parts of the region to buy goods and then fly home!

Pick up fresh and local goods like meats, honey, baked goods, eggs, seasonal produce, flowers, hard cider, bourbon, beer, cheese, oysters, olive oils, chocolate, and artisan ice cream to make your momma happy.

Check out our vendor list on Sotterley’s website at www.sotterley.org.

We hope to see you at the Market!