LUSBY, Md. – On March 6, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit and Crash Reconstruction Team as well as Maryland State Police (MSP) responded to the area of H.G. Trueman Road and Garden Way in Lusby, MD for a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed the operator of a 2005 Suzuki GSX R-1000, identified as Marvin Eugene Hill III, 34 of Prince Frederick, MD, was travelling northbound on H.G. Trueman Road. For unknown reasons, the motorcycle drifted off the roadway and as a result Hill was ejected from the bike.

Hill was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center by MSP helicopter in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact DFC A. Ostazeski of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at Andrew.Ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov. Please refer to case #22-12364.