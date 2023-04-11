Motorcyclist Flown Out After Serious Crash In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On April 11, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Crain Highway in the area of Berkley Square Shopping Center.

Crews arrived and found the injured motorcyclist unconscious but breathing. EMS pre-launched the MEDEVAC for the patient. Firefighters established the landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police – Aviation Command, Trooper 2.

MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to Baltimore Shock Truma Center with life-threatening injuries.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

