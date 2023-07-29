

GREAT MILLS, Md – On July 29, 2023 At approximately 12:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle and motorcycle collision on Point Lookout Rd in the area Bay Ridge Rd.

Units arrived on scene and discovered the motor vehicle and motorcycle on the shoulder of the road.

EMS evaluated the occupants of the car and both occupants refused further care.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported by an ambulance to the MSPAC hangar at the St. Mary’s County Airport to meet Maryland State Police Trooper 2 which flew the patient to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

