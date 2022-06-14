Arrests:

On 6/7/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich responded to a residence on Goldenrod Drive, Great Mills, MD in an attempt to serve an active warrant for Jesse James Rayford, 26 of Great Mills, MD. Rayford was located and arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Rayford was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 6/12/2022, TFC J. Powis conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Liberty Street, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana, suspected Crack Cocaine, and suspected Psilocybin (Mushrooms). The driver of the vehicle was identified as Riley Elizabeth Flanary, 22 of Lusby, MD. Flanary was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

-On 6/8/2022, Nicholas Richard Sample, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

-On 6/10/2022, Roldofo Torres Martinez, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr B. Messick

-On 6/10/2022, Amanda Decoursey, 40 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

-On 6/7/2022, Jesse James Rayford, 26 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving while impaired by alcohol

-On 6/8/2022, Angelique Rashae Ford, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

-On 6/9/2022, Aasim Latif Hicks, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr B. Messick for Violation of Probation: Driving while license was suspended

-On 6/10/2022, Niquan T’Eric Ford, 25 of Capitol Heights, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

-On 6/10/2022, Lee Kitwell Clark, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

-On 6/10/2022, Heather Ann Rose, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

-On 6/11/2022, Christopher Glenn James, 32 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for Motor Vehicle: Unlawful Taking

-On 6/12/2022, Simone Marie Stewart, 48 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for Second Degree Assault

-On 6/12/2022, Lawrence Alvin Hoffman, 55 of Avenue, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for Violation of Probation: Indecent Exposure

-On 6/13/2022, Trevone Damone Butler, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended