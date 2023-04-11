MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative:

The misuse of unused medications has become a significant public safety issue in our area, leading to accidental poisonings, abuse, and many overdoses. This event provides an opportunity for all of our community members to dispose of unwanted pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications in a safe way. Through this event, we aim to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from our communities, keep our local families safe, and reduce the number of drug overdoses we are seeing across our area.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is participating in the DEA’s 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Citizens are encouraged to turn in their unused prescription medications to the dropbox in the lobby of the Leonardtown Barrack.

ARRESTS:

On 3/30/2023, TFC J. Pope encountered a vehicle on Three Notch Road at Mervell Dean Road, California, MD. When he approached the vehicle he located the driver of the vehicle, identified as Devante Juwan Williams, 23 of Temple Hills, MD, unresponsive. Suspected Cannabis was located in plain view. Investigation revealed that Williams was driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with numerous traffic citations and issued a criminal citation for CDS: Possession of Cannabis Over Civil Use.

On 4/2/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Bishop Road, Leonardtown, MD. Suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Amphetamine. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jeffery Paul Weber, 48 of Hollywood, MD. Weber was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x4 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 4/3/2023, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Brandy Jean Brady, 38 of Bushwood, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Oxycodone. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Suboxone. Brady was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. She was also issued numerous traffic citations.

On 4/5/2023, TFC A. Piscopo-Bann conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Tom Hodges Drive, Hollywood, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cannabis, belonging to the driver of the vehicle, identified as Antonio Demaj Davis, 19 of Fort Washington, MD. During the course of the investigation, the passenger of the vehicle, identified as a 16 year old male of Fort Washington, MD, advised he was in possession of a handgun. A search of his person revealed a loaded handgun with no serial number. The juvenile was charged with Possession of a Firearm/Minor, Possession of a Firearm without a Serial Number, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. Davis was issued a civil citation for CDS: Possession of Cannabis – Personal Use.

On 4/8/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Indian Way, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Oxycodone. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Raymond Michael Shorts, 33 of Lexington Park, MD. Shorts was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Short was also issued a civil citation for CDS: Possession of Cannabis – Personal Use.

On 4/9/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Lamont Price, 54 of La Plata, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Price was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. He was also issued numerous traffic citations.

On 4/10/2023, TFC M. Posch responded to Thompson Corner Road at Bethel Church Road for the report of a disturbance in the roadway. Investigation revealed that an off-duty officer intervened but was then assaulted by Kevin Michael Newhart, 49 of Charlotte Hall, MD. When troopers attempted to take Newhart into custody, he resisted arrest. Newhart was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Second Degree Assault x2, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 3/30/2023, Devante Juwan Williams, 23 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by TFC J. Pope

On 4/3/2023, Brandy Jean Brady, 28 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

On 4/3/2023, Jessica Alise Lewis, 32 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

On 4/9/2023, John Rudolph Somerville, 63 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

On 4/9/2023, Michael Lamont Price, 54 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

On 4/11/2023, Lloyd Henry Jenifer, 36 of Nanjemoy, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/29/2023, Sequoia Nicole Hamilton, 26 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC K. Bauer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/29/2023, Mary Ann Milburn, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC K. Bauer for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 3/31/2023, Maria Shemethia Hayward, 42 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Hersh for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/3/2023, Joseph Anton Lang, 72 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Violation of a Protective Order

On 4/4/2023, Kenneth Marvin Martino, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC K. Bauer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/6/2023, Jalin Atibe Lee, 28 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/7/2023, Tavon Isaac Smith, 27 of Oxon Hill, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Walker for Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Burn/Fraud

On 4/7/2023, Charles Nathaniel Taylor, 69 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr E. Pettyjohn for Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop, Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by fleeing on foot, Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by failing to stop, Attempt by driver to elude police in official police vehicle by fleeing on foot, and Driving while license was suspended, and FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/8/2023, Shanel Lavonya Gantt, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC K. Bauer for FTA: Driving without a required license