ARRESTS:

On 11/29/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the area of Valley Estates Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a stolen vehicle. TFC Powis located an individual in the vehicle who then fled on foot. The vehicle was confirmed as stolen through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as David Todd Dennison, 46 of Lusby, MD was apprehended shortly after. Dennison was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.

On 11/29/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Daniel Lee Gorham Jr, 54 of Lexington Park, MD stole over $600 worth of goods. Gorham Jr was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 12/1/2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Angela Marie Bennett, 47 of Charlotte Hall, MD stole over $100 worth of goods. Bennett was issued a criminal citation for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 12/4/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Port Tobacco Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded handgun. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Deshawn Marquel Smith, 36 of Frost Bridge, MS. Smith was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun on Person, and Loaded Handgun on Person.

On 12/5/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to the Direct Express Tag & Title, located at 22934 Three Notch Road, California, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Andrew Nickolas Fenwick, 25 of Mechanicsville, MD refused to leave the property when instructed to do so. Fenwick was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing: Private Property.

On 12/5/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Sunnyside Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana greater than 10 Grams. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jayden Thomas Mickens, 24 of Leonardtown, MD. Mickens was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 12/2/2022, Freddy Huerta, 39 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann

On 12/4/2022, Travis A. Larson Belfield, 33 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/30/2022, a 14 year old male of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for Attempted First Degree Murder x3, Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime, Reckless Endangerment from Car x11, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun on Person, Possession of Firearm by a Minor, Conspiracy to Commit Attempted First Degree Murder x3

On 12/1/2022, Eris Melissa Rivers, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/1/2022, Richard Alvin Nolan, 35 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 12/4/2022, Dillan Alexander Gresham, 26 of Gambrills, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/5/2022, Zhane Tkeyah Woodland, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2

On 12/7/2022, Kimberly Nicole Johnson, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Wright for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/8/2022, Troy Marel Hebb, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license x2 and FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2