MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

ARRESTS:

On 3/9/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Rue Purchase Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Heather Marie Wilson, 31 of California, MD. Wilson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 3/10/2023, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and suspected Alprazolam. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Christina Lynn Rivas, 49 of Hollywood, MD. Rivas was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 3/10/2023, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Wildewood Boulevard, California, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Irene Elizabeth Hammond, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD was driving while under the influence. While being placed under arrest, Hammond resisted and failed to comply with verbal commands. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Obstructing & Hindering, and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order. She was also issued numerous traffic citations related to driving under the influence.

On 3/13/2023, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Forest Run Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin, and suspected Marijuana. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Chazze Lemarco Hall, 23 of Huntington, MD, Shameka Levea Harrod, 30 of Lexington Park, MD, and Richard Alvin Nolan, 35 of Lusby, MD. Investigation revealed that Nolan had an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The three were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Hall was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. A secondary search of Harrod at the Detention Center revealed additional Cocaine. She was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and Possession of Contraband-Place of Confinement. Nolan was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

-On 3/10/2023, Irene Elizabeth Hammond, 30 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

-On 3/7/2023, John Otha Dickens, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for Attempted First Degree Murder

-On 3/8/2023, Davin James Sater, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Cpl M. Johnson for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

-On 3/8/2023, Alexis Corynne Somerville, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Richards for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2, Possession of Contraband-Place of Confinement, and Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution

-On 3/10/2023, Tristan Martinsen, 52 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Larimer for FTA: Operating a moped, motor scooter on highway without a required license or permit

-On 3/14/2023, Michael Connell Bush, 53 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana