ARRESTS:

On 10/21/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Braxton Way, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tiffany Lynn Hancock, 39 of Hollywood, MD. Hancock was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 10/22/2022, Tpr K. Larimer conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana belonging to the driver and suspected Oxycodone belonging to the passenger. The driver of the vehicle was issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams. The passenger failed to identify himself and was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was able to be identified as Nicholas Deangelo Williams, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. Williams was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Prescription: Omit/Remove/Alter/Obliterate Label and Fraud: Personal Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

On 10/22/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the Walmart located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Lindsey Lynn Lam, 48 of Lexington Park, MD and Roberto Spencer Alfonso Urrutia, 50 of Lexington Park, MD stole over $200 worth of goods. Lam and Urrutia were both issued criminal citations for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 10/21/2022, Lawrence Alan Chase, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Baker

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/18/2022, Shanel Lavonya Gantt, 39 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Trespass: Private Property and Burglary – Fourth Degree

On 10/18/2022, Amber Nicole Connelly, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for FTA/ Misdemeanor Defendant/Witness

On 10/19/2022, Justin Tyler Chapman, 19 of North Beach, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder x3 and First Degree Assault x3

On 10/20/2022, Flor Angel Cruz, 46 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for Violation of Probation: Intoxicated Public Disturbance

On 10/21/2022, Zachary Alan Kiger, 33 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 10/21/2022, Billy Randall Ramy, 40 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2