MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUIs And Warrants Served

Maryland State Police – file photo

ARRESTS:

On 10/11/2023, Tpr Holder responded to King Vape Shop, located at 22741 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Delonte Derrick Hamilton, 29 of Greenbelt, MD had been previously issued a notice not to trespass. Hamilton was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 10/12/2023, Tpr Lewis located a vehicle that was confirmed as stolen, reported through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. When Tpr Lewis attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled and a brief pursuit ensued. The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot, but were all apprehended. The driver, identified as Terrell Anthony Duckett, 27 of Lexington Park, MD, and one occupant of the vehicle, who initially provided a false name but was identified as Deondre Marcel Stewart, 24 of Lexington Park, MD, were arrested. Duckett and Stewart were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Duckett was charged with Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Obstructing & Hindering, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000, and Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle. Stewart was charged with Motor Vehicle-Unlawful Taking, Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and Obstructing & Hindering. Duckett was also issued numerous traffic citations related to fleeing.

On 10/16/2023, Tpr Baden conducted a welfare check of an individual attempting to get a ride on Patuxent Beach Road. Tpr Baden observed a smoking device that contained suspected Crack Cocaine in plain view. Kenneth Gerald Trabue, 52 of Chesapeake Beach, MD was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 10/16/2023, Tpr Eckrich responded to the Brass Tap, located at 44940 St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD for the report of an assault. Investigation revealed that Kathleen Mary Ellyn Weber, 28 of California, MD was under the influence of alcohol, assaulted the manager of the establishment and destroyed property. When Tpr Eckrich arrived on scene, Weber was attempting to leave in a vehicle. Weber was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000. She was issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 10/20/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a welfare check on Maddox Road, Chaptico, MD, for a subject who was passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Crystal Lynn Quade, 33 of La Plata, MD was found to be under the influence with a minor in the vehicle. Quade attempted to dispose of suspected Heroin while speaking with Troopers. Additional suspected Heroin and suspected Fentanyl were located on her person and in the vehicle. Quade was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where suspected Heroin, suspected Fentanyl, and suspected Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine were located on her person. She was charged with Alter Physical Evidence Crim Proc, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x3, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2, and Possession of Contraband-Place of Confinement. She was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 10/22/2023, TFC Bauer conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Mar A Lee Drive, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Jubar Donte Ramsey, 32 of Baltimore, MD was wanted on active warrants through the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Prince George’s County Police Department, and eight (8) felony warrants through the City of Fairfax Police Department. Ramsey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was served with all of his warrants.



The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

• On 10/4/2023, Braden Ross Bamer, 28 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer

• On 10/7/2023, Antonio Vernari Perkins, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

• On 10/14/2023, Delonte Andre Medley, 32 of Temple Hills, MD was arrested by TFC Pope

• On 10/14/2023, William Roger Hayes, 58 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis

• On 10/14/2023, Kathleen Mary Ellyn Weber, 28 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

On 10/22/2023, Francisco Rogelio Quezada, 45 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/29/2023, Jonathan Leon Dorsey, 30 of Park Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for Conspiracy CDS Distribute Narcotics

On 9/29/2023, Richard Wesley Inman, 50 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Walters for Sex Abuse Minor: House/Family x3

On 10/3/2023, Chandra Bianca Robinson, 30 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for Violation of a Protective Order

On 10/3/2023, Bryana Nicole Somerville, 28 of Waldorf, MD was arrested Tpr Black for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/3/2023, Deborah Anne Marshall, 53 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Brittingham for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 10/5/2023, Trevon Marquise Butler, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for Violation of Probation: Assault – Second Degree

On 10/6/2023, Elijah Isaiah Thomas Brown, 21 of Swanton, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1,000

On 10/7/2023, Calvin Ben Jones, 72 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving vehicle under the influence of alcohol

On 10/9/2023, Tony Samuel Bryant, 21 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for Arson-First Degree, Arson-Second Degree, Malicious Burning/First Degree, and Malicious Destruction of Property

On 10/11/2023, Terry Antonio Wheeler, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property Value Less Than $1,000 and Theft Less Than $100

On 10/12/2023, Kyishia Lanay Biscoe, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/12/2023, Juan De Jesus Ventura Marquez, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Black for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 10/13/2023, Anthony Oliveras Jr, 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Sgt Roger Schwarb for Attempted First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault x2, Second Degree Assault x2, and Dangerous Weapon-Int/Injure

On 10/16/2023, Phyllis Jean Clark, 58 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich for FTA: Knowingly holding falsified vehicle, document, registration plate

On 10/20/2023, Joseph Marlow Brooks Jr, 41 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for FTA: Knowingly driving uninsured vehicle