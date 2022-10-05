ARRESTS:

On 9/29/2022, Tpr T. Eckrich responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft and disturbance in progress. Investigation revealed that Charles Patrick Balsbaugh, 36 of Hollywood, MD stole and tampered with the seal of a product. Balsbaugh was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: Less Than $100 and Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $500 Value.

On 9/29/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed that Britany Denisse Fuentes, 21 of Lexington Park, MD and Maria Fulvia Rojas, 22 of Lusby, MD stole items with a value over $100. Denisse and Rojas were both issued Criminal Citations for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 10/4/2022, TFC J. Engleman responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of someone driving erratically. TFC Engleman located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Investigation revealed that Katie Lee Madison, 36 of Dowell, MD was driving while under the influence of alcohol. Madison was arrested and while being placed in the patrol vehicle, she kicked TFC Engleman. Madison was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault and numerous traffic citations.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 9/21/2022, Job St. Sauver, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

On 9/26/2022, Bri’on Daniel Burton, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr B. Messick

On 10/4/2022, Katie Lee Madison, 36 of Dowell, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/20/2022, Rodney Aaron Jones, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving while license was suspended and FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property – Less Than $1,000.

On 9/20/2022, John Thomas Hess Jr, 31 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute x2, Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Prescription – Remove Label

On 9/20/2022, Kenyatta Maleeka Carroll, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Owner knowingly permitting another person to drive an uninsured vehicle

On 9/21/2022, Christopher Shayne Campbell, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/21/2022, Lanika Monique Sloan-Stepney, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Reckless Driving, Driving vehicle on highway at speed exceeding limit, Negligent Driving, Driving vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and Driving vehicle while impaired by alcohol

On 9/21/2022, Micayla Jade Adams, 22 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/22/2022, Shontese Rachielle Woodland, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/22/2022, Jalin Atibe Lee, 27 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving while license was suspended x2

On 9/22/2022, Roderick Alphonso Allen, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Knowingly driving an uninsured vehicle

On 9/25/2022, Robert Darnell Willett, 59 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA/Misdemeanor Defendant/Witness

On 9/25/2022, David Lloyd Adams, 34 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/26/2022, Christopher John Tyler, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/27/2022, Rondell James Thompson, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute

On 9/27/2022, Willie Odell Battle, 61 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 9/27/2022, Dale Lee Buckler, 55 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/29/2022, Delonte Antonio Johnson, 22 of Bushwood, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/29/2022, Tyrell Malik Watson, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/2/2022, Da Myist Dayon Faxon, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/2/2022, Richard Ashley Teague, 57 of California, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for FTA: Theft: $100 to Under $1,500

On 10/2/2022, Christian Breitte Bumbray, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500