On 3/2/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Jones Wharf Road, Hollywood, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a false name, but was eventually identified as Alicia Michelle Swann, 43 of California, MD. Swann was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Fraud: Persons Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 3/3/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop on Westbury Boulevard at Premery Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Scott Andrew Davis, 41 of California, MD. Davis was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Davis was also found to have open warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

On 3/4/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop on Chancellors Run Road at Clipper Drive, Great Mills, MD.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Xanax. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Amy Marie Hutching, 36 of Lusby, MD. Hutching was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 3/4/2022, Tpr J. Pope was on scene at the Patuxent River Inn, located at 21847 Three Notch Road,

Lexington Park, MD when he recognized an individual who had previously been trespassed from the property. Tpr Pope made contact with Benjamin Tyler Pistorio, 21 of Lexington Park, MD. Pistorio was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.

On 3/7/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Elvis Ray Brien, 31 of Great Mills, MD. Brien was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 3/7/2022, Senior Trooper S. DiToto conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Court, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Heroin, suspected Cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Brent Alexander Hendrix, 40 of Montross, VA, Alyissa Lynn Richardson, 24 of Colonial Beach, VA, and Justin Lee Williams, 30 of Colonial Beach, VA. Hendrix, Richardson and Williams were all arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. Williams was also found to have open warrants through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 3/3/2022, Amber Nicole Farrell, 24 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland

On 3/4/2022, Fulton Lewis Preston Jr, 52 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman

On 3/5/2022, Cameron Lee Rucker, 22 of Lanham, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 3/2/2022, Davante Daris Brooks, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for Obstructing and Hindering a Police Officer, Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Loaded Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, Driving without a license, and Attempt by Driver to Elude Uniformed Police by Fleeing on Foot.

On 3/2/2022, Kevin Desales Wathen, 41 of Loveville, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 3/2/2022, Christopher Bryon Morgan, 37 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Theft: $100 to Under $,500

On 3/3/2022, Daniel Steven Connelly, 32 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA:

Burglary – 4th Degree – Dwelling, FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and FTA: Driving while license was suspended