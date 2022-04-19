Arrests:

On 4/5/2022, Corporal M. Pitcher conducted a traffic stop on North Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search on the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Zachary Alan Kiger, 33 of Ridge, MD. Kiger was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Kiger was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2.

On 4/5/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to a vehicle collision on Old Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD. Investigation revealed that one of the drivers involved in the collision, Brittany Elizabeth Haley, 28 of Mechnicsville, MD was driving while under the influence. Haley was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Xanax and Cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Haley was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and numerous traffic violations.

On 4/6/2022, Tpr J. Barlow responded to a single vehicle collision on Point Lookout Road, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Marcos Fabian Sanchez, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was driving while under the influence. During the course of the investigation, Sanchez also lied to troopers multiple times. Sanchez was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with False Statement to an Officer, Obstructing and Hindering a Police Officer, along with numerous traffic violations.

On 4/6/2022, Tpr C. Riggs conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Chancellors Run Road, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana, totalling over 40 Grams. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Isiah Amir Belcher, 20 of Upper Marlboro, MD. Belcher was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 4/7/2022, Tpr C. Riggs conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The passenger, who was the owner of the CDS, was identified as Skylar Grace Rose, 18 of Bryans Road, MD. Rose was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 4/7/2022, TFC E. Ruggles responded to a single vehicle collision at Three Notch Road at Town Creek Drive, California, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Morsell Christopher Mackall, 28 of Lusby, MD was driving while under the influence. Mackall was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and Heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Mackall was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where a secondary search of his person revealed suspected Cocaine. Mackall was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Possession of CDS: In a Place of Confinement, and numerous traffic violations.

On 4/7/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to Lex Liquor, located at 46400 Lexington Village Way, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. The suspect, identified as Nadezda Osipova, 36 of Jersey City, NJ was intoxicated, acting disorderly and initially refused to identify herself. Osipova also kicked Tpr Pope and attempted to kick other officers on scene. Osipova was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Obstructing and Hindering a Police Officer, Trespass: Private Property, Disorderly Conduct, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Second Degree Assault.

On 4/7/2022, Tpr R. Kaszubski conducted a traffic stop at the WaWa, located at 22530 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded handgun, all belonging to the passenger of the vehicle. The passenger was identified as Delante Shomari Edwards, 25 of Hillcrest Heights, MD. Edwards was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun: Wear/Carry and Transport in Vehicle/Public Roads, and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle. Edwards was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 4/13/2022, TFC E. Ruggles responded to the Super Eight Motel, located at 22801 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a burglary. Investigation revealed that suspects, identified as Anthony Lashawn Briscoe Jr, 25 of California, MD, Tavon Christopher Briscoe, 22 of California, MD and a 17 year old female broke into a room at the Super Eight Motel. Both Biscoe subjects were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where they were each charged with Burglary – Fourth Degree. The juvenile was found to be in possession of suspected Marijuana and was issued a juvenile civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams and was also charged with Burglary – Fourth Degree. She was released to a parent.

On 4/13/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Loveville Road at Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tyron Anthony Butler, 23 of Avenue, MD. Butler was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 4/14/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of a stabbing victim. Investigation revealed that Candace Tenee Maddox, 33 of Leonardtown, MD was involved in a physical altercation with several people and stabbed one victim with a knife. Maddox was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Assault x2 and Second Degree Assault.

On 4/15/2022, Tpr J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at First Colony Boulevard, California, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Charity Renee Tolbert, 29 of Lexington Park, MD she fled the scene but was located shortly after in a nearby parking lot. Upon removing Tolbert from her vehicle, she kicked Tpr Engleman and spit on him multiple times. Tolbert was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Obstructing and Hindering, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, and numerous traffic violations.

On 4/16/2022, TFC R. Kaszubksi conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Town Creek Drive, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana belonging to the driver, and suspected Marijuana and Xanax belonging to the passenger. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gokhan Ozdiker, 38 of Lexington Park, MD. Gokhan was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and was released from the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Haylie Erin Parks, 27 of Lexington Park, MD. Parks was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 4/5/2022, Brittany Elizabeth Haley, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 4/6/2022, Marcos Fabian Sanchez, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

On 4/7/2022, Morsell Christopher Mackall, 28 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC E. Ruggles

On 4/7/2022, Richard Wayne Turner, 59 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 4/10/2022, Larry Jermaine Henson, 41 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

On 4/10/2022, Trevonn Maleek Dennis, 27 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by TFC R. Kaszubski

On 4/13/2022, Anthony Vincent Giacchetti, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 4/14/2022, Jeremy Wayne Wigglesworth, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 4/17/2022, Christia Marktia Snider, 34 of Suitland, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/5/2022, Jose Figueras-Gonzalez, 44 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for FTA: Driving without a required license and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/5/2022, Rose Ann Heather, 37 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/6/2022, Lee Kitwell Clark, 35 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Koontz for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/7/2022, Demetrius Donnell Mosby, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/8/2022, David Wayne Brown, 42 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Koontz for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/8/2022, Pamela Louise Johnson, 35 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland for FTA: Driving without and required license and FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/8/2022, Jasmine Victoria Bricker, 20 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/8/2022, Jill Marie Knittel, 42 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Trespass: Private Property

On 4/9/2022, Billie Renee Moore, 40 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2

On 4/10/2022, Thomas Donnell Evans, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute Narcotics

On 4/10/2022, Katia Lucero Polanco, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Koontz for FTA: Theft Less Than $100

On 4/13/2022, George Ashley Parker, 34 of District Heights, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams

On 4/13/2022, Janice Elaine Dalrymple, 50 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/14/2022, John Thomas Hess, 30 of Saint Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 4/14/2022, Ciera Annette Jones, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/15/2022, Pierre Rasheed Chase, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Koontz for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/17/2022, Dashawn James Lawson, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Riggs for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/18/2022, Damonta Sharod Brooks, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Riggs for Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute Narcotics, and FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/18/2022, Cameron Allan Willey, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/18/2022, Mike Connell Bush, 52 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana