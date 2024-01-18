DUI and CDS Arrest
On Sunday, December 31, 2023 Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack conducted a HVE (High Visibility Enforcement) DUI Saturation Patrol in the Prince Frederick Area. The initiative resulted in a DUI and a CDS arrest. Tori Wilder, a 30 year old female of Prince Frederick was initially pulled over for Driving Under the Influence. Standard Field Sobriety Test was performed and ultimately failed by Wilder. Wilder refused an intoximeter test. A search was conducted which resulted in the findings of Crack Cocaine in Wilder’s wallet. Wilder was transported to Calvert County Detention Center.
Possession of CDS
On January 9th, Trooper First Class Smith #6945 reported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office for a Warrant Service. Mario Puzo Le, 42 year old male of Huntingtown, had a violation of probation warrant that required service. Once at Calvert County Detention Center for processing and secondary search was conducted of Le and his belongings. The search resulted in five (5) individual packets of Suboxone located in Le’s wallet. The CDS was taken to the Maryland State Police Barrack Prince Frederick for processing.
Firearms Violation/Unlawfully Carrying Weapon
On January 11th Trooper Collins #7656 pulled over Nicholas Fondren, 22 year old male of California, MD for exceeding the posted speed limit. Once Trooper Collins approached the vehicle he immediately detected the strong odor of alcohol emitting from Fondren’s breath. A Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) was performed and unsuccessfully completed. Fondren was placed under arrest for Driving Under the influence of Alcohol. Fondren advised he had a shotgun in his back seat and a handgun in between his driver seat and the center console; Fondren also advised he did not have a Maryland Carry Permit. A search of Fondren’s vehicle resulted in a Springfield XDM .40 Caliber handgun and a Super Black Eagle II Benelli 12 gauge shotgun. Fondren was transferred to Calvert County Detention Center and charged.
DUI Arrests:
|Name
|Age
|Date of Arrest
|Location of Address
|Arresting Trooper
|William Valentine
|43
|12/09/2023
|Chesapeake Beach
|Trooper Custis
|William McKay
|53
|12/11/2023
|Saint Leonard
|Trooper Snyder
|Chad Delong
|27
|12/15/2023
|Prince Frederick
|Trooper First Class Backus
|Corey Vanvalkenburg
|23
|12/16/2023
|Chesapeake Beach
|Trooper Custis
|James Barnett Jr.
|27
|12/20/2023
|St. Leonard
|Corporal Palumbo
|Kurt Miller
|20
|12/20/2023
|Huntingtown
|Senior Trooper Lewis
|Austin Teets
|26
|12/23/2023
|Chesapeake Beach
|Trooper Sklar
|Francisco Duarte
|26
|12/23/2023
|Prince Frederick
|Trooper Hernandez
|Raymond Pyles
|43
|12/27/2023
|Huntingtown
|Trooper Hernandez
|Keith Sullivan
|50
|12/29/2023
|Ridge
|Trooper First Class Bauer
|Gage Beatty
|22
|12/30/2023
|LaPlata
|Trooper First Class Bauer
|Jason Hoffmann Jr.
|22
|12/30/2023
|Lusby
|Trooper Hernandez
|Ronnie Jacobs
|60
|12/30/2023
|Waldorf
|Trooper Barrientos
|Tori Wilder
|30
|12/31/2023
|Prince Frederick
|Trooper First Class Kaitz
|Jose Ortiz
|47
|01/01/2024
|Upper Marlboro
|Trooper First Class Kreczmer
|Aaron Badeaux
|28
|1/6/2024
|Lusby
|Trooper First Class Kelly
|Jose Hernandez Oriz
|47
|1/1/2024
|Upper Marlboro
|Trooper First Class Kreczmer
|Nicholas Fondren
|22
|1/10/2024
|California
|Trooper Collins
|Parris Commodore
|53
|1/13/2024
|Port Republic
|Trooper Collins
The following have been Arrested for open Warrants:
- Hyrum Shewell was arrested on 12/04/2023 for an open Bench Warrant through Calvert County District Court for Failing to appear in court.
- Joseph Brown was arrested on 12/15/2023 for an open Bench Warrant through Calvert County District Court for Driving Vehicle while Suspended. Brown also had additional open warrants through Anne Arundle County.
- Donald Moore was arrested and transferred to Calvert County Detention Center on 12/05/2023 for an active Arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear for Possession Charges in Calvert County.
- Demetrious Harris was arrested on 12/26/2023 for an open Warrant through St. Mary’s county for Failure to Appear for Jury Duty.
- Christina Bucker was arrested on 12/30/2023 for open Arrest Warrants through MSP Leonardtown and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Dept. Bucker was transported to Calvert County Detention Center.
- Nathaniel McKinley Mackall was arrested and turned over to the Calvert Sheriff’s Office and transported to Calvert County Detention Center on 1/7/2024 for two open warrants through Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
- Andrea Carolyn Parks was arrested on 1/5/2024 for open warrants through St. Mary’s County.
- Donald Westley Danridge was arrested and transported to Calvert County Detention Center for an open warrant through Annapolis.