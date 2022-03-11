PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close on Thursday, March 17 until 4 p.m. due to construction on the communications tower. Normal hours of operation resume after 4 p.m. on March 17. Mt. Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParksandRec on Instagram.