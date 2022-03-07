WALDORF, Md. – The Department of Public Works Environmental Resources Division will start loading mulch for residents starting on Saturday, March 12 at the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility. Mulch loading will take place on Saturdaysfrom7:30 a.m. to noon at the Piney Church Facility. Commercial entities are prohibited.

Locations and hours for self-load mulching:

Breeze Farm Recycling Center (15950 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island): Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pisgah Recycling Center (6645 Mason Springs Road, La Plata): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Piney Church Road Mulch Facility (5370 Piney Church Road): Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division, at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.