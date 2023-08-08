Mully's Brewery Joins Soldiers' Angels “Hops for Heroes” Campaign

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mully’s Brewery announced that it has signed on with the national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels to brew a custom recipe, Homefront IPA™, to raise funds and honor U.S. Service Members, Veterans, and their families. All net proceeds from the sale of Homefront IPA™ will be donated to Soldiers’ Angels to support its service programs, which provided assistance to over 877,000 Service Members, Veterans, wounded heroes, and their families in 2022 alone.

When asked about the campaign, co-owner Jason Mullikin stated, “Being in an area where there are several military bases, and a good portion of our customers being either active or retired military, we knew we had to participate in this great opportunity. At first we were just planning a small batch in-house, but once we learned that we were the only brewery in Maryland participating in this campaign we immediately scaled up the recipe and talked to our distributors about helping spread the beer throughout the state.”

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Through its global network of tens of thousands of volunteers, it fulfills its mission of providing aid, comfort, and resources to the Military, Veterans, and their families through a variety of ways – from shipping care packages to deployed Service Members to providing food assistance to low-income and homeless Veterans, and more.

Homefront IPA™ will be served in Mully’s Brewery’s taproom, located at 141 Schooner Ln, Suite 15 in Prince Frederick beginning Saturday, August 12th. Mully’s will be offering draft pours on-site as well as 6-packs available to go. There will also be live music and a food truck on-site. Mully’s Brewery is also working with their distributor partners to have Homefront IPA™ distributed all over the state of Maryland.

For more information visit SoldiersAngels.org/HopsForHeroes.