BALTIMORE – Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week.

In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or redeemed in the seven days ending Aug. 14, and the Lottery paid more than $29.7 million in prizes during that span.

An unusual number of Pick 5 winners landed big prizes on Aug. 9 when the result of the Evening drawing was 77770. On a $1 boxed Pick 5 ticket, a combination with four repeating digits delivers a $10,000 payout. There were 10 boxed Pick 5 tickets worth $10,000 each for that drawing, along with five $1 straight tickets and five 50-cent straight tickets that also landed big wins on Aug. 9 as a result of the lucky 7s. For the week as a whole, there were a total of 26 Pick 5 tickets worth $10,000 or more.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Aug. 8-14:

$100,000 Prizes

· $100,000 Extreme Cash, Rieve’s Deli, 8374 Piney Orchard Parkway, Odenton

· Bingo X10 5th Edition, Great Mills Citgo, 21265 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

· Money Rush, Dyson’s Store, 13706 Brandywine Road, Brandywine

$50,000 Prizes

· Money Rush, Giant #159, 3757 Old Court Road, Baltimore

· Money Rush, Eastern Liquors, 22 Kingston Road, Middle River

· Show Me $100,000!, Laurel Plaza Liquors, 9626 Fort Meade Road, Laurel

· Show Me $50,000!, Plaza Liquors, 5722 Wabash Avenue, Baltimore

$20,000 Prize

· Big Cash Riches, Twinbrook Deli, Beer & Wine, 2208 Viers Mill Road, Rockville

$10,000 Prizes

· $10,000 Lucky, Langley Shop, 8001 New Hampshire Avenue, Hyattsville

· Gold Bar Bingo 3rd Edition, Giant #319, 625 Hungerford Drive, Rockville

· Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Royal Farms #075, 8700 Washington Boulevard, Jessup

· Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Wawa #585-E, 2031 Pulaski Highway, North East

· Million Dollar Mega Multiplier, Foods Inn, 12549 Mattawoman Drive, Waldorf

· Money Rush, 7-Eleven #23691, 15585 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville

· Money Rush, High’s #062, 2861 Jessup Road, Jessup

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Aug. 8-14:

FAST PLAY

· $1 million MONOPOLY PROPERTIESTM ticket sold Aug. 9 at Wawa #588, 30320 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $50,000 Towering 10s ticket sold Aug. 13 at Royal Farms #071, 8235 Eastern Avenue, Essex (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $20,000 Winfall Doubler ticket sold Aug. 12 at E&C Mid Atlantic #7304, 100 North Frederick Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)

· $10,000 Diamond Dollar$ ticket sold Aug. 13 at Northway Liquors, 8101 Veterans Highway, Millersville (claimed)

· $10,000 High Roller Blackjack ticket sold Aug. 8 at Colesville Road Exxon, 8384 Colesville Road, Silver Spring (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Hamilton News, 5438 Harford Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Food Lion #2614, 11007 Manklin Creek Road, Berlin (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 10 at 7-Eleven #39789, 12301 Middlebrook Road, Germantown (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

PICK 5

· Two $50,000 tickets sold Aug. 9 at Monumental Liquors, 2125 East Monument Street, Baltimore (both claimed)

· Two $50,000 tickets sold Aug. 9 at Bell’s Drive-In Liquors, 5901 Central Avenue, Capitol Heights (one claimed, one unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $50,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel, 15009 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 13 at A and B Liquors, 523 West Lexington Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Route 40 Sunoco, 5612 Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at AJ Liquors, 3801 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 10 at Kash King Clinton, 7722 Old Branch Avenue, Clinton (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 11 at Reliance Market, 6075 Finchville-Reliance Road, Federalsburg (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 5 at 5th Avenue Liquors, 508 South Crain Highway, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 8 at Weis Market #081, 31 Eastern Boulevard, Hagerstown (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 8 at Arundel Mills Wine and Spirit, 7645 Arundel Mills Boulevard Suite 20, Hanover (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at 7-Eleven #25403, 13401 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Meyer’s Liquors, 3601 Old Silver Hill Road, Suitland (claimed)

· $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Marlton Liquors, 9518 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

· Two $10,000 tickets sold Aug. 9 at Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel, 15009 Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Royal Farms #048, 4045 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Bryans Road US Fuel, 3155 Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Fastop #53 Chesapeake Beach, 8054 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Reliance Market, 6075 Finchville-Reliance Road, Federalsburg (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Tantallon Exxon, 10815 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Chas Auto Service, 5818 Riggs Road, Hyattsville (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at 7-Eleven #37697, 11690 Billingsly Road, Waldorf (claimed)

· $10,000 ticket sold Aug. 9 at Sheetz #210, 8408 Woodsboro Pike, Walkersville (claimed)

RACETRAX

· $22,308 ticket sold Aug. 12 at B&B Beer and Wine, 8404 Snouffer School Road, Gaithersburg (claimed)

· $21,083 ticket sold Aug. 12 at Express Mart, 15709 Hall Road, Bowie (claimed)

· $19,593 ticket sold Aug. 14 at Wawa #8501-E, 516 Main Street, Reisterstown (unclaimed as of Aug. 15)

· $15,868.90 ticket sold Aug. 10 at Quick Mart, 7410 Windsor Mill Road, Windsor Mill (claimed)

· $15,439.50 ticket sold Aug. 11 at Thirsty’s, 9534 Ocean Highway, Delmar (claimed)

· $15,439.50 ticket sold Aug. 11 at White Marsh BP, 5250 Campbell Boulevard, Nottingham (claimed)

· $15,439.50 ticket sold Aug. 11 at High’s #091, 10 Liberty Road, Sykesville (claimed)

· $13,587 ticket sold Aug. 11 at Weis Market #84, 7200 Holabird Avenue, Dundalk (claimed)

· $13,058 ticket sold Aug. 12 at Dash-In #7034, 7100 Matthews Road, Bryans Road (claimed)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

