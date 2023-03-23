Muriel Pilkerton Bowling

Muriel P. Bowling, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the home of her youngest daughter and son-in-law. She was born on July 17, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Archie and Helen Pilkerton.

Muriel is survived by her five children: Edwin, Jr. (Nancy), Gerald (Ann), Robin Starinieri (Michael), Dinah Kay Caudle (Fred), and Mark (Lori); and twelve grandchildren: Brandy (Jeffrey), Tyler, Jordon (Heather), Jennifer (James), Amy (Lauren), Christopher, Madison (Cody), David (Amanda), Dylan (Nicole), Shelby (Zachary), Molly and Megan. She has sixteen great-grandchildren: Ashlynn, Charlotte, David Jacob, Mackenzie, Caden, Emma, Alexander, Nolan, Allison, Abigail, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Reagan, John, Caroline, and Isla. Additionally, Muriel is survived by her siblings: Archie, Jr. (Phyllis) and Carolyn, brother-in-law Calvin (Mary “Pat”), and sister-in-law, Helen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Waters Bowling, Sr., her parents, siblings – Arthur, Mary (Mac), Bernadine (Edward), Virginia (Richard), Lawrence (Lucille), Roberta (William), and granddaughter-in-law, Bonnie.

Muriel was born and went to school in St. Mary’s County. In addition to raising her family, she retired from SMECO after 38 years, in 1997. Her hobbies included RV traveling, dancing, and keeping her husband on the straight and narrow. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Muriel was a very devout Catholic, who enjoyed listening to hymns. One fond memory her family and friends share is the time Edwin, Sr. (PopPop) and Muriel (MomMom) won a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers dance contest. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 20th from 5 to 8:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, with Prayers at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services, celebrated by Rev. Michael Tiegen, will be held Tuesday, March 21st at 10:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will immediately follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville MD.

Pallbearers are grandsons and family friend, Billy Richards, Sr. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or Hospice of Charles County.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.