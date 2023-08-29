Nancy Jane Spires, 77, of Leonardtown, MD passed away August 21, 2023 at her daughter’s home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 27, 1945 in Monroe, NC to the late James Van Trull and Mary Jane Russell.

She worked as a Security Guard for Florida’s Natural Growers in Lake Wales, Florida for more than 40 years, where she greeted everyone who entered with a friendly smile and warm personality. She enjoyed friendly banter about Gators football and NASCAR racing with the folks who came in and out of her gate. Another hobby she enjoyed was working with flowers and plants as well as watching the birds that daily visited her feeder.

She was an active member of Leonardtown Baptist Church, in Leonardtown, MD and formerly of New Hope Baptist Church in Lake Wales, Florida. Her faith in God was important to her, and she loved attending worship, Bible study, and sharing an encouraging word to those she met. She loved her family and spending time with them. She often said that her great-grandchildren were the best medicine she could ever have. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Karen Dooley (Mark) of Hollywood, Maryland and Mike Rust (Amber) of Archer, Florida, her six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and her brother Arnold Trull (Frances) of Polkton, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions in Nancy’s name to Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or New Hope Baptist Church, 113 W. Central Avenue, Lake Wales, FL 33853. A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church on September 9th at 4:00 PM.

