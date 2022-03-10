Nancy Lee Thompson Mattingly

Nancy Lee Thompson Mattingly passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2022 in her home in Leonardtown, MD. Born November 25, 1933 in Leonardtown MD she was the daughter of late Maurice Chapman Thompson Jr and Mary Jennette Springer Thompson. She married Joseph Richard “Dickie” Mattingly at St. John’s Catholic Church on May 8, 1954 and celebrated over 51 years of marriage before his death in 2005. She is also predeceased by her brother Maurice Chapman (Tommy) Thompson III.

She is survived by 7 children, Susan Mattingly of Avenue, MD, Jos. Richard Mattingly (Donna) of Bushwood, MD, Paula Woodburn (Sparky) of Hollywood, MD, Katherine Nutter (Brian) of La Plata, MD, Lisa Goddard (Wayne) of Valley Lee, MD, Helen Wernecke (Ray)of Chaptico, MD, and Elizabeth “Bitsy” Abell (David) of Hollywood, MD. She was the proud grandmother to 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Nancy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She grew up in Hollywood, MD where she attended St. John’s School. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1951 and then attended Strayer Business School in Washington, DC. Nancy worked at St Mary’s Hospital for 30 years as a medical coder in the medical records department retiring in 1996.

Nancy and Dickie started and raised their family in Leonardtown where Nancy was a member of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Catholic Daughters at St. Aloysius Church. She also was a former member of the St. Mary’s Garden Club and The Historical Society of St. Mary’s. They later moved to Nancy’s childhood home in Hollywood, MD where she lived until moving back to Leonardtown in 2016.

Nancy was known for her Friday night family dinners when she would feed anywhere from 20 to 50 people from a bottomless pot. She was an accomplished cook and talented seamstress who enjoyed all genres of needlework and crafts. After her retirement Nancy enjoyed American and European travel on riverboat cruises, and beach and lake vacations with family.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons Brian Woodburn, Kyle Woodburn, Nicholas Ford, Rick Mattingly, Grant Mattingly, Sam Wernecke, Mark Bailey, Matthew Abell, and Michael Nutter. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters Holly Johnson, Alison Norris, Jacqueline Hite, Emily Doane, Coale Thompson, Sarah La Duca, Kate Bollen, Erica Walker, and Caitlin Nutter.

Family will receive friends on Monday, March 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady’s Medley’s Neck Catholic Church Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.