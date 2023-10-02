Nancy Marie McKay of Arlington, Virginia passed away on the 12th of September.

Nancy was born to the late Joseph Calvert and Selma McKay on February 5, 1950 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

She worked for and with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) for more than 40 years as a civil service employee in USAID/Washington; as a Foreign Service Officer in Africa and Washington; and as a part-time contractor for more than ten years. Although she started as a Secretary, she worked to get her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. so that she was able to advance to senior levels of the Agency. Although she worked on a wide range of development activities, the focus of her career was development activities in Africa, particularly, food aid and private sector development. After she retired in 2002, she worked to bring in new staff to USAD and to mentor this new staff.

Nancy met Donald Joseph Buschbaum in 1978. He was the love of her life and they were married in January 1980. Donald died in May of 1992. She is survived by her brothers, sisters, Joseph C. McKay Jr. (Janice), George McKay Sr. (Nancy), Gail Underwood (Galin), Phyllis Cook and Margaret Brown (Andrew) and her nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Sunday, October 1, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Olde Breton Inn, 21890 Society Hill Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Gifts in honor of Nancy’s memory should be made to an organization involved in international development or the environment.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.