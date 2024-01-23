Nancy Mazza Alvey, 73, of California, MD, formerly of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on January 13, 2024 in Callaway, MD. Born on February 20, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Allene Abel and the late Frank Mazza. She was the loving wife of the late George Ray Alvey, Jr., whom she married on October 17, 1986 in Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded her in death on April 17, 2016. Nancy is survived by her daughter, Gabrielle Alvey of California, MD, her siblings, Susan Leach (Howard) of Luray, VA and Michael Mazza (Theresa) of Woodbridge, VA, her nephews, Seth Mazza (Cassandra), Michael Mazza, Jr., and Frank Mazza (Helen), and her niece, Amanda Mazza.

Nancy attended James Madison University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Nancy was a French teacher at Ryken High School for over 30 years, retiring in 2009; she enjoyed teaching and loved her students. Nancy loved spending time with her family at cookouts and during holidays.

Our family would like to thank the team at Fresenius Kidney Care in Lexington Park for the excellent care and kindness that they showed Nancy during her years of treatment.

A private service will be held for friends and family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to any of the following charities in Nancy’s name; Wounded Warriors, Food and Friends, and/or The National Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.