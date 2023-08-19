NANJEMOY, Md. – The Nanjemoy Community Center welcomes local businesses and individuals to participate in the 21stth Anniversary of the Nanjemoy Heritage Day. This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Nanjemoy Community Center (4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy) from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is available for sponsors, vendors/exhibitors, or to participate in the parade and car show.

Exhibitor and sponsor registration information is available online at https://bit.ly/3OpI2W1. The registration deadline is Thursday, Sept. 14.

Sponsorship includes the business or individual name printed on the souvenir T-shirt for purchase at the event. Exhibitors and vendors will be listed in the event program guide. Be a part of this growing tradition that includes a parade, live music, balloon art, local artists, heritage displays, classic cars, games, and more.

For more information or questions, contact the Nanjemoy Community Center coordinator at GouldR@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-246-9612. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.