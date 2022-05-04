NANJEMOY, Md. – The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Walter Frank Willett, know by many as “Popeye”. Walter was a charter member for our department. May he Rest In Peace.

Walter F. Willett, 97, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022. He was born on February 25, 1925 in Nanjemoy, Maryland to the late Frank and Marie Willett. He lived in Doncaster and Welcome, Maryland for his adult life.

Walter is survived by his only child, Wanda Sellers, his brother Arthur (Mildred), and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of forty-five years, Gladys Shannon Willett and his second wife of twenty-three years, Betty Lou Arbogast Willett. Walter’s son-in-law, Dennis Sellers, his brother, Harold E. Willett, and his 4-year-old sister, Mary Louise, also preceded him in death.

Walter, also known as Popeye to many, began his career as a carpenter’s apprentice in 1941. He immediately knew that he had found his calling and started his own construction business within a few years. His first job was to build a chicken coop, complete with nesting bins.

Throughout the years, Walter built and remodeled countless homes along with other numerous projects. Of special significance to him was his work on churches and community projects. This included construction of the new Marbury Baptist Church where he had been a long-time member. Walter also supervised the building of the first Habitat for Humanity home in Charles County and helped with several Christmas in April projects.

After 55 years in construction, Walter retired from full-time work in 1996 at the age of 71. He continued to do smaller projects for his church and a few friends and family members for several more years.

Walter accepted Jesus as his Savior at a young age. He had a strong faith and attended church every Sunday. As cancer and age weakened his body, Walter let everyone know he was ready to go to his heavenly home. His trust in the Lord remained strong until the very end.

The viewing will be at Marbury Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 10 AM until time of funeral service at noon. Interment will be at Trinity Memorial Gardens at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marbury Baptist Church, PO Box 528, Marbury, MD 20658.